Parts of Singapore affected by power outage: SP Group

SINGAPORE: Electricity supply to several parts of Singapore was disrupted on Saturday (Jan 26) afternoon, SP Group said.

In a Facebook post, SP Group said their officers were “immediately activated and our priority is to restore supply as quickly and safely as possible”.

It added: “We are investigating the cause of the incident. We will provide more updates on our social media channels.”





Channel NewsAsia readers said parts of Bishan, Shunfu and Braddell were affected by the outage, with traffic lights in Sin Ming Avenue also down as a result of the power disruption.

"The traffic lights at my place aren't working," a reader living in Sin Ming told Channel NewsAsia.

According to several readers, the power disruption began at about 1.30pm.

When contacted, SP Group said the disruption affected parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bright Hill and Thomson.

At about 2.45pm, it said power supply was being progressively restored to the affected areas.