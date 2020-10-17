New Pasir Panjang Park to feature elements of natural and cultural history

SINGAPORE: The new Pasir Panjang Park, scheduled to open in phases from 2021, will include features that allow visitors to experience the natural and maritime history of the area, said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a media release on Saturday (Oct 17).

The park, stretching from West Coast Park to Labrador Nature Reserve, is part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Pasir Panjang, which means long sand in Malay, used to be a long stretch of sandy beach. The area was rapidly developed from the 1970s through land reclamation and the building of Pasir Panjang Terminal.

In designing the new park, NParks held discussions with about 170 stakeholders, including the area's residents and interest groups, between Jan 18 and May 31.

The community took pride in Pasir Panjang's rich history and wanted that to be featured in the park, said NParks.



Reminiscent of the area’s sandy coastline prior to development, the landscaping will include plots of sand amid coastal vegetation reintroduced through the planting palette. (Photo: NParks)

“Future visitors will be brought down a Pasir Panjang memory lane, through incidental encounters with purposefully curated artefacts and programmes by the community, for the community," the agency said.



These would include port items donated by PSA which would be placed in selected locations in the park.



"The stakeholders also had a strong preference for self-guided walks, preferring to hear about life in the past through other people’s perspectives and stories, rather than just historical facts about the area," said NParks.



The restored coastal vegetation at Pasir Panjang Park not only strengthens the recreational link between West Coast Park and the southern waterfront, it will also serve as a buffer for Labrador Nature Reserve by providing the public with an alternative node to connect with nature. (Photo: NParks)

The community will also play an active role in the curation and programming efforts behind the Pasir Panjang story.

“Heritage boards and a heritage gallery will feature contributions of old photos by members of the public, enabling the community to tell the story of Pasir Panjang, thereby encouraging further contribution and sharing,” NParks said.

MORE NATURAL ELEMENTS

Three-quarters of the stakeholders also said that the park’s main feature should focus on natural elements, with less man-made materials.

Structures in the park such as public toilets will have green roofs to "soften the look" of the man-made structures, NParks said.

Reminiscent of the area’s sandy coastline prior to development, the landscaping will include plots of sand amid coastal vegetation.

This would be reintroduced in the exact location of the old beach coastline along the old concrete railing beside the canal, NParks said.

“The restored coastal vegetation at Pasir Panjang Park not only strengthens the recreational link between West Coast Park and the southern waterfront, it will also serve as a buffer for Labrador Nature Reserve by providing the public with an alternative node to connect with nature," it added.

Map showing the location of Pasir Panjang Park. (Photo: NParks)

There will also be a nature playgarden to encourage free play and sensory discovery among children, NParks said.



The first section of Pasir Panjang Park - from Pasir Panjang MRT to Jalan Pelepah residential estate - is scheduled to open in 2021.