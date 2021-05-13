Man investigated for public nuisance, intent to wound racial feelings over Pasir Ris Beach Park incident

SINGAPORE: A man is being investigated over an incident that took place at Pasir Ris Beach Park earlier this month.

"Police are investigating a 47-year-old man for public nuisance and uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of others in relation to an incident which took place at Pasir Ris Beach Park," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (May 13).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on May 2, 2021, at about 6pm, the man had allegedly uttered offensive remarks towards an Indian family and confronted a male member of the family for not wearing his mask at Pasir Ris Beach Park,” police said in a news release.

Police did not identify the ethnicity of the man making the alleged remarks.

The incident was first reported by Mothership, who received footage of the encounter from the Indian family.

In the video, the 47-year-old is seen shouting at another man. He accuses the man of not wearing a mask and of breaking social distancing rules, and asks where he served his National Service.

The alleged perpetrator also says “this is my country” and “you are spreading the virus” during the exchange.

Police investigations are ongoing and the man is assisting with investigations, SPF said.

The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Offenders who utter words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

