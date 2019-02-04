Man arrested after woman's phone snatched by e-scooter rider

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Feb 4) after a woman had her mobile phone snatched from her while she was walking along Pasir Ris Drive 8.

Officers received a report of the incident around 1.50am on Jan 19, police said in a statement.

The woman reported that her mobile phone was snatched by a man who then fled on an e-scooter in the direction of Tampines Avenue 12.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Feb 4," Singapore Police Force said.

The man will be charged on Wednesday with snatch theft. If convicted, he could be jailed for at least a year and up to seven years, and could also be caned.

