26-year-old man arrested over theft of female underwear in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (May 20) after several items of female underwear were reported stolen from outside a home in Pasir Ris, the police said in a news release on Thursday.



On May 10 at 9.25pm, the police received a report that female underwear hung outside a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 12 had been taken.

The 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in the area, said the police.

"An assortment of more than 25 undergarments found in his possession were seized," they added.



Police investigations are ongoing.



If found guilty of theft, the man faces up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.



The police said they are also looking at possible breaches of safe distancing measures by him.