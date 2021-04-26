Construction on Pasir Ris interchange MRT station along Cross Island Line to start in Q4

SINGAPORE: Construction on the Pasir Ris interchange MRT station along the Cross Island Line is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Apr 26).

Passenger service is projected to start in 2030, it added.



A contract worth S$980 million for the project has been awarded to a joint venture between Daewoo Engineering and Construction, and the Singapore branch of Dongah Geological Engineering.



"This contract covers the design and construction of Pasir Ris interchange station and tunnels, as well as addition and alteration works to the existing Pasir Ris station along the East-West Line (EWL)," said LTA.

According to the agency, the two companies have "established track records in providing design-and-build construction services for infrastructure such as rail stations and tunnels locally and abroad".

In Singapore, Daewoo Engineering and Construction is involved in the construction of Stevens station and tunnels for the Thomson-East Coast Line, while Dongah Geological Engineering's Singapore branch is working on the construction Great World station and tunnels for the same MRT line.

TRAVEL TIME SAVINGS

The first phase of the Cross Island Line, covering 12 stations across 29km, will run from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

LTA said more than 100,000 households will benefit from the new stations. Recreational areas such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be more accessible by public transport.

Commuters can expect to save 20 minutes of travel time from Pasir Ris to Defu industrial estate, bringing it down to 15 minutes, according to LTA. Travel time between Pasir Ris and Ang Mo Kio is also expected to be reduced to 25 minutes from the current one hour.

Studies on details of the subsequent phases of the Cross Island Line are ongoing, said LTA.

A map of the future Cross Island Line's Pasir Ris interchange MRT station. (Image: LTA)

The line will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, northeastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

Nearly half of its stations will serve as interchanges with other train lines, "making it easier and more convenient for commuters to travel across the rail network", said LTA.

When completed, the Cross Island Line will be Singapore's eighth MRT line and the country's longest fully underground line.

It is expected to have a daily ridership of at least 600,000 in the initial years, growing to more than 1 million in the longer term.