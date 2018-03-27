Passenger boost at Changi Airport in February due to Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport registered a 5.6 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger movements last month mainly due to the Chinese New Year holidays, which began on Feb 16.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced the figures in a media release on Tuesday (Mar 27), adding that a total of 4.93 million passengers had passed through the airport that month.



Travel destinations to and from Southeast and Northeast Asia accounted for more than half of the growth in passenger movements during the Chinese New Year holidays, CAG said. Traffic from China grew 13 per cent while traffic from India grew 12 per cent.

Aircraft movements also increased by 6 per cent as compared to the same month last year, with 29,700 landings and takeoffs. Cargo shipments stabilised at 1.4 per cent, reaching 148,930 tonnes.



CAG added that as of Mar 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport connecting Singapore to about 400 cities. More than 7,200 flights are scheduled at the airport a week.