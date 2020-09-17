Fleeing passenger in Canberra Street high-speed chase among those arrested for suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE: The passenger who fled from the scene after a high-speed car chase ended in Canberra Street last weekend, has been arrested along with four others for suspected drug offences, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Sep 17).

The 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Wednesday after CNB conducted “extensive investigations” to establish his identity, it said in a news release.



CNB officers made a "forced entry" when they raided the man's hideout in Anchorvale Road as “he refused to heed the lawful orders of the officers to open the door”.

“As officers moved in to arrest him, he put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him,” CNB said.

Seven packets of about 6g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were found in the unit.



A 31-year-old Singaporean woman was also arrested in the same location for suspected drug activities. She had her four-month-old infant with her.



Preliminary investigations showed that the woman had been abusing Ice during her pregnancy, CNB said.

“Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the infant was taken care of. The infant was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a relative,” it added.

In the early hours of Saturday, Traffic Police officers patrolling the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 saw a driver driving "at a relatively slow speed" on the extreme right lane and signalled for him to stop.

Instead of doing so, the driver sped off and officers gave chase.

The car subsequently mounted a kerb along Canberra Street and collided into a tree before coming to a stop.

The male driver was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving license and suspected drug-related offences.

The passenger, a 29-year-old man, got out of the car and fled on foot, and was arrested four days later.



DRIVER WHO HAD PICKED UP FLEEING SUSPECT ARRESTED



CNB officers also arrested a 34-year-old Singaporean man on Tuesday at Corporation Walk for suspected drug offences. The man had picked up the fleeing suspect in a van during Saturday's chase.

Officers also arrested another two people – a 31-year-old Singaporean man and a 25-year-old Singaporean woman – in a follow-up operation on Tuesday evening at Ho Ching Road.

A search was conducted in their residential unit and a packet containing about 1g of Ice was recovered, along with various drug paraphernalia, CNB said.

Preliminary investigations showed that the 25-year-old woman had purchased the packet of Ice from the suspect from the high-speed chase about two weeks ago.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, CNB said, adding the police are concurrently investigating the 29-year-old man for traffic offences.