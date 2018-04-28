Passers-by help clear fallen tree branch obstructing Ganges Avenue

SINGAPORE: More than 10 people came forward to help clear a large tree branch that fell on Saturday evening (Apr 28), obstructing a three-lane road at Ganges Avenue towards Indus Road.

They helped lift the branch to the side of the road, and cleared the smaller branches as well.

The incident took place around 8.15pm, said eyewitness Loh Soon Heng. He heard a loud bang while watching TV in his flat, located in the Housing and Development Board block in front of the road.

"After five minutes, around 15 people helped to carry the branches," said the full-time national serviceman, who also saw an individual helping to direct traffic.

A man seen in this photo helping to direct traffic at Ganges Avenue. (Photo: Loh Soon Heng)

Loh saw police officers arriving at the scene and workers sawing off the tree branches at about 8.45pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that nobody was injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Land Transport Authority had tweeted at 8.18pm that there was an obstacle on Ganges Avenue.

Obstacle on Ganges Avenue (towards Indus Road) after Delta Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 28, 2018



