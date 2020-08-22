Passers-by 'inadvertently' allowed to enter KTV outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib visited by 3 COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: On Aug 1 and 2, when three confirmed COVID-19 cases visited a KTV outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib, passers-by were "inadvertently" allowed in to the facility.

In a media statement on Friday (Aug 21), HomeTeam NS said the doors of Jewel Music Box KTV were not closed because of "ongoing minor works", which "inadvertently allowed passers-by to enter to view the interior layout".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Neither HomeTeamNS nor Jewel Music Box KTV made any arrangements nor extended any invitations to visitors at the clubhouse to view the KTV’s premises on 1 and 2 August 2020," added HomeTeam NS in the statement, which the association said was issued as a "clarification" about the circumstance surrounding the three COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, HomeTeam NS said the KTV outlet had not yet opened for business when it allowed people to view the premises.



“Visitors have only been allowed to take a quick walk around the premises to view the layout,” it said in that statement issued less than a week ago.

The three people who tested positive for COVID-19 - cases 55169, 55469 and 55712 - had "toured" the KTV outlet on Aug 1 and 2, according to Sunday's statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to queries from CNA, HomeTeamNS on Thursday (Aug 20) said it will be guided by the Government’s decision on when KTVs will be allowed to operate.



Under current COVID-19 regulations, entertainment venues such as karaoke outlets, bars and nightclubs cannot operate during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, which began on Jun 19.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday it had contacted 321 people who visited the HomeTeamNS Khatib KTV outlet. A total of 293 people were tested for COVID-19 and 193 test results were processed. All 193 test results came back negative.



MOH added that another 100 swabs were pending test results and that it was facilitating testing for the remaining 28 people who had yet to be swabbed.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

