Police searching for man suspected of trying to rob Bedok pawn shop with kitchen chopper

SINGAPORE: The police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a pawn shop in Bedok with a kitchen chopper.

Photos of the suspect were released by the police on Saturday (Jul 13).

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday at about 1.50pm, a man wielding a kitchen chopper attempted to rob a ValueMax pawn shop at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1.

A man attempted to rob a pawn shop in Bedok on Jul 12, 2019. (Photo: Cindy Co)

The pawn shop manager, who wanted to be known only as Mr Choo, told CNA that the man entered the shop wearing a mask and holding the weapon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He slammed the chopper on the glass display case, but the weapon broke into two pieces, Mr Choo said. The man picked up the broken pieces of the knife and fled.

The man failed to smash the glass case. (Photo: Cindy Co)

Mr Choo said the man wore gloves and was dressed in dark clothing. He looked to be in his 40s and was of average height, he added.

The police are asking for anyone with information to call their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.