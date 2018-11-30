Pay raise, mandatory bonus for landscape maintenance workers from 2020

SINGAPORE: Around 3,000 landscape maintenance workers will soon benefit from basic pay increases, as well as mandatory bonuses, the Government announced on Friday (Nov 30).

In a joint press release, the Ministry of Manpower and National Parks Board said the Government has approved recommendations from the Tripartite Cluster for Landscape Industry (TCL) for a six-year schedule of increases to the workers' basic wage.

Workers are to get a raise of S$150 from July 2020, and S$100 in the next two years.



In June 2017, the median monthly basic salary of full-time resident landscape employees was S$1,400.



The implementation of these yearly adjustments will take effect from Jul 1, 2020 "to allow sufficient lead time for landscape companies and service buyers" to incorporate them in their new service contracts, said the cluster.

The cluster also recommends an annual increment of at least 3 per cent from July 2023 to July 2025, which is subject to review.

This is in line with wage adjustments in the cleaning and security sectors, the authorities said.



Meanwhile, the mandatory Progressive Wage Model bonus, which applies to Singaporean and permanent resident employees, will be a minimum of two weeks of the basic monthly wage.

Implemented from July 2020, it only applies to those who have worked with the same employer for at least 12 months at the time of bonus computation, according to the press release.