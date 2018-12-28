Motorcyclist injured in collision involving 8 vehicles on PIE

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist was injured in a chain collision along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) involving a motorcycle, three taxis and four cars on Friday (Dec 28).

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police said.



Advertisement

The accident on the PIE towards Tuas after the Paya Lebar exit happened at about 5pm.

In photos posted on social media, paramedics can be seen attending to a man lying on the ground. The rightmost lane appears to be closed amid heavy traffic.

Paramedics attend to a man after a chain collision along PIE. (Image: Facebook/Singapore road accidents)

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement