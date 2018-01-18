PayNow pilot for faster, easier disbursement of Edusave Award to ITE and polytechnic students: MOE

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Jan 18) that it will pilot the use of PayNow this year to disburse Edusave Award funds to Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnic students.



In its press release, MOE said the move is in line with Singapore's efforts to become a Smart Nation.

The pilot will involve two runs in April and September, benefitting 34,000 ITE and polytechnic students in total, who will receive the award money in their bank accounts on the day of the ceremony, the ministry said.

Currently, they would have to visit a bank to deposit their cheque and wait for it to clear before withdrawing the money.

MOE added that it will share more details of the pilot with stakeholders such as grassroots advisors, constituency offices, ITE colleges, polytechnics and award recipients before the first award ceremony in April.

It will also send letters to award recipients to let them know which Edusave Award they will be receiving, and enclose further instructions on how to sign up for PayNow using their NRIC number.



Advertisement

Advertisement

PayNow is a funds transfer service offered by seven banks in Singapore. The participating banks are Citibank, DBS/POSB, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Charted Bank and United Overseas Bank.

MOE said it will review if the process can be extended to Edusave Awards for all other students after completing the pilot.

