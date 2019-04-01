1 child still in hospital after PCF Sparkletots suspected food poisoning outbreak

SINGAPORE: The number of people affected by a suspected food poisoning outbreak at several PCF Sparkletots pre-school centres has risen again, bringing the number of people affected to 241 as of Monday (Apr 1).

Seven more children have reported symptoms since Thursday last week, according to a update from PCF Sparkletots on Monday. Of the 241 affected, 12 are staff members and the rest are children.

Thirty-one children have so far been hospitalised over the incident and all but one have since been discharged. The remaining child in hospital is in a "stable condition". None of the staff members needed to be hospitalised and all are "managing well", PCF Sparkletots said.



The number of centres affected has also risen to 13, up from the 12 previously reported last Thursday.



A spokesperson from PCF Sparkletots had previously confirmed that all the affected centres had used the services of Kate's Catering.



"Since Mar 26, 2019, as a precautionary measure, we have terminated food catering services by Kate’s Catering and implemented alternative meal arrangements at all 16 centres previously served by them," he said.

"Staff at these centres have also intensified the cleaning and disinfection protocols, and heightened emphasis on hygiene practices.

"We continue to stay vigilant at all 356 centres, with daily temperature taking and regular cleaning and disinfection of premises."

It added that it remains in close contact with parents, and that senior management, principals and teachers have been visiting the children in hospital.

"We will support families who are in need of financial assistance as a result of the medical expenses incurred in relation to this incident," it added.

PCF Sparkletots also clarified that no parents had been taken ill.



The 13 affected pre-schools are:

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 210

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 270

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 290A

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 298B

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 262A

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 208

PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Blk 231

PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol North

PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol Coast Blk 326

PCF Sparkletots @ Punggol Coast Blk 303A

PCF Sparkletots @ Paya Lebar Blk 221

PCF Sparkletots @ Toa Payoh Central Blk 146A

PCF Sparkletots @ Toa Payoh Central Blk 79B