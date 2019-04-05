All PCF Sparkletots pre-schools to use in-house cooks following food poisoning outbreak

SINGAPORE: All 35 PCF Sparkletots pre-school centres previously served by external caterers will make a permanent shift to using in-house cooks, said PAP Community Foundation (PCF) in a briefing on Friday (Apr 5).



The move comes in the wake of a spate of food poisoning cases at 13 Sparkletots centres. A total of 251 people were affected, including 12 members of staff.



A PCF Sparkletots preschool in-house cook preparing chicken porridge for breakfast. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

As of Friday, all 31 hospitalised children have been discharged. Ninety per cent of the reported cases have since returned to school.



A spokesperson from PCF Sparkletots previously confirmed that all the affected centres had used the services of Kate's Catering.

PCF on Friday said that 18 of the 35 pre-schools have made the switch to in-house cooks. These include 15 of the 16 centres that were served by Kate's Catering.



Apples are rinsed thoroughly before being chopped up. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

There is no set time frame for all pre-school centres to complete the transition, said PCF, adding that catering services at the remaining centres will stop once in-house cooks are hired or existing cooks redeployed.



A PCF Sparkletots pre-school student eats lunch. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

PCF Sparkletots students having lunch. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

While PCF had engaged external caterers, it always intended to eventually use in-house cooks at its pre-schools, said the foundation.



It first started using caterers during a six-month pilot programme in January 2018 as part of efforts to boost productivity. PCF said it had also faced difficulty in sourcing qualified cooks for its pre-schools.

Porridge being served for lunch at a PCF Sparkletots pre-school. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Currently, PCF requires all their in-house cooks and kitchen helpers to complete a basic food hygiene course conducted by trainers accredited by the National Environment Agency. This is in addition to PCF's own in-house training.



Those who are part of the kitchen staff are also required to be physically fit.

