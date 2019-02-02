14 children ill after eating catered lunch at PCF Sparkletots in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A group of 14 children under the care of PCF Sparkletots at Block 45 Toa Payoh East fell ill on Friday afternoon (Feb 1) after consuming food prepared by a caterer.

According to PCF's manager of corporate affairs Samuel Ng, a group of about 40 children were served a catered lunch from about 11.15am on Friday.

Fourteen children - aged between three and six years old - then started vomiting and having diarrhea from about 3.30pm, he said.



He said two children had food poisoning, one was ill with "suspected food poisoning", while three were diagnosed with stomach flu, according to their parents.

As of Saturday morning, none of the children were reported to be hospitalised, Mr Ng said.



The conditions of the remaining eight children are not known at this point.

PCF added that the centre had started catering lunch from Nov 15 last year after its in-house cook resigned.

Mr Ng also said PCF remains in close contact with the parents of the affected children and will monitor the situation. He added that the matter has been reported to the Early Childhood Development Agency, as well as the Ministry of Health.