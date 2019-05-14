CapitaLand unveils design for One Pearl Bank

SINGAPORE: Property developer CapitaLand has unveiled its design for One Pearl Bank, a development that will take the place of Pearl Bank Apartments, which it bought for S$728 million.

The new development comprises two curved 39-storey towers linked at the roof by sky bridges, CapitaLand said on Tuesday (May 14) in its news release. The building will also feature a vertical sky allotment garden for urban farming.

CapitaLand said: “The slender, curved facades create a light and airy effect, providing ample space for residents and onlookers to look out and through the towers to admire the stunning views atop the hill."

Situated atop Pearl’s Hill, the 178m tower will be the tallest residential development in the Outram-Chinatown district offering views extending from the Central Business District to Sentosa, the developer said.

Artist's impression of One Pearl Bank. (Photo: CapitaLand)

Designed by Serie+Multiply, a joint venture between London-based Serie Architects and Singapore-based Multiply Architects, One Pearl Bank will have a total of 774 apartments, including studio apartments and penthouses. The size of each unit will range from about 430 sq ft to 2,800 sq ft.

The two sky terraces and two roof gardens across the towers will have amenities such as an indoor and outdoor gymnasium, a walking track and an alfresco dining area, CapitaLand said.

One Pearl Bank will have a total of 18 sky allotment gardens with close to 200 plots where residents can grow their own herbs, fruits and vegetables, CapitaLand said. Each tower will feature an allotment garden on every four storeys, with 11 plots for each garden.

Artist's impression of allotment gardens at One Pearl Bank. (Photo: CapitaLand)

This is the first time that a series of sky allotments has been arrayed vertically in a high-rise residential tower, according to CapitaLand, adding that it would support urban farming and promote community bonding.



Additionally, around 500 trees and more than 135,000 shrubs, plants and flowers will be planted throughout One Pearl Bank.

A landscape path linking it to the adjacent and underutilised Pearl’s Hill City Park will also be available, said Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.



Artist's impression of One Pearl Bank. (Photo: CapitaLand)

“Residents can look forward to the rejuvenation of the City Park, which will be transformed into a playground and social space for the community and linked to Fort Canning Park through the scenic Singapore River, as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan 2019,” he said.

One Pearl Bank is scheduled for completion in 2023.