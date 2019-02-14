Pedestrian struck by, pinned under bus near Chinatown

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday (Feb 14) after he was hit by a bus at a pedestrian crossing near Chinatown.

The police said they were alerted to the accident - which occurred at the junction of Cross Street and South Bridge Road - at about 2pm.

The man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, they added.

Video circulating online of the accident showed what appeared to be a private bus knocking down a pedestrian as the vehicle turned left at a junction.

The man, who was crossing the street at the time, does not appear to notice the bus approaching him.

The bus rolls over the bottom half of the man, who is left pinned under the front wheel.

Police investigations are ongoing.