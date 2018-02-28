Penang durian coffee passed food safety tests, released from recall: AVA

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has released Coffee Tree MyCafe 4-in-1 Penang Durian White Coffee from an earlier recall, after conducting tests on samples of the premix coffee.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 28), AVA said that it took samples of the recalled product for food safety tests and all the samples passed its tests.

AVA also followed up with the Malaysian authorities, who stated that the product implicated in the incident - where seven people tested positive for drugs after consuming the instant coffee - was found to be tampered with, and there was no evidence to suggest that the main product line was contaminated, it said.

The authority has therefore released the products to the importer on Wednesday, it added.

The coffee was recalled on Feb 3 "as a precautionary measure", while AVA requested for the facts of the case from its counterparts in Malaysia.

On Feb 4, two men were admitted to Penang Hospital after drinking the coffee which left them dizzy and nauseous. Earlier five individuals, including two women, were treated at the same hospital when they experienced extreme fatigue after allegedly drinking "durian white coffee" mixture.

The seven people were warded for observation and tests, and results of blood and urine samples from two of the seven individuals were found positive for syabu (methamphetamine).



Penang police also said earlier this month that they were searching for a woman who was believed to have distributed the instant coffee consumed by the seven victims.