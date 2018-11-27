28 people arrested over gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Police arrested 28 people for suspected involvement in gambling activities after a two-day operation conducted on Nov 23 and 24.

In a news release on Tuesday (Nov 27), police said five men and two women, aged between 54 and 85, were arrested along Race Course Road for illegal bookmaking and punting under the Betting Act.

In addition, S$12,781 in cash was seized.

Another 10 men and 11 women, aged between 37 and 78, were arrested along Jalan Besar and Temple Street, for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act, said the police.

Gambling paraphernalia - including mahjong sets - were also seized as case exhibits.

Investigations were ongoing.



Under the Betting Act, anyone convicted of betting with a bookmaker could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Anyone found to be involved in bookmaking could be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and could also be jailed for up to five years.

Under the Common Gaming Housese Act, anyone convicted of gaming in public could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

"The police take a serious view on all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who are involved in such activities," the news release said.

