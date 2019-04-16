32 people arrested for illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 32 people were arrested on Sunday (Apr 14) for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.



The 29 men and three women, aged between 39 and 79 years old, are believed to have been involved in various roles, including as illegal bookmakers, runners and punters.



Advertisement

The islandwide operation was conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions. Raids were conducted at multiple locations including Jurong West, Chai Chee and Hougang.



During the raids, cash amounting to about S$12,490, mobile phones, pagers and documents such as betting records were seized. Police investigations are ongoing.



Under the Betting Act, any person found guilty of betting with a bookmaker faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of not more than six months or both.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those found guilty of being involved in bookmaking face a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, as well as a jail term of up to five years.



Any person found guilty of betting using remote communication, or with a remote gambling service that is not provided by an exempt operator, face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of not more than six months, or a combination of both.



"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, regardless of their roles," a police statement said.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities."