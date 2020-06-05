People's Association appoints Lim Hock Yu as new chief executive director

SINGAPORE: The People's Association (PA) has appointed Mr Lim Hock Yu as its new chief executive director with effect from Jun 15, it said in a media release on Friday (Jun 5).

Mr Lim will take over the role from Desmond Tan Kok Ming, who has been PA's chief executive director since Jan 16, 2017. Mr Tan will leave the public service when his tenure at PA ends.

Currently PA's deputy chief executive, Mr Lim joined the organisation in April 2016 after serving in the Singapore Armed Forces.

"He strengthened the operational effectiveness of PA HQ and its ground units by institutionalising stronger links and work processes between Government, grassroots organisations and the people," said PA.

"He was also responsible for transforming the learning and instructional systems at the National Community Leadership Institute, PA’s training arm."



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also deputy chairman of the PA board of management, thanked Mr Tan and lauded his achievements.



“On behalf of the board, I thank Mr Tan for his enormous contributions to the PA," he said.

"Under his leadership, PA has strengthened its engagement with Singaporeans and helped the Government to better understand and address their needs, concerns and aspirations. I would also like to welcome Mr Lim in his new role, and wish him the best."

