1 person dead after accident at Loyang Avenue

SINGAPORE: A person has died after an accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 3 on Thursday (Jul 29) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.20am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

A photo of the accident site showed a police tent set up behind a lorry near the pedestrian crossing at the junction. A motorcycle could also be seen lying on the road next to the tent.

Three lanes of the road were closed and traffic police officers were seen directing passing vehicles.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A CNA reader who sent in the photo said the accident took place in the direction towards Tampines.



This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

