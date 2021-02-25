1 dead on track near Kallang MRT station; East-West Line train service partially suspended

SINGAPORE: A person was pronounced dead on the east-bound track near Kallang MRT station on Thursday night (Feb 25), disrupting train services on parts of the East-West Line.

The incident occurred at about 9.30pm between Lavender and Kallang stations on the line towards Pasir Ris, said SMRT.

"As a result of this incident, train services were suspended between Bugis and Aljunied stations in both directions. Lavender and Kallang stations were closed," said the transport operator in a Facebook post at about 11pm.

Officers on the MRT track near Kallang station on Feb 25, 2021, shortly after a person was pronounced dead on the track. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

SMRT said earlier that a body was found on the track but updated its post to say a person was pronounced dead on the track.



"SMRT Care Team is on the ground to assist our staff and the family members of the deceased when identified​​​," it added.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.35pm at 5 Sims Avenue, adding that one person was pronounced dead on the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police vehicles outside Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

An SCDF ambulance outside Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

CNA saw a stationary train on the track near Kallang MRT station, with people walking along the side with flashlights.

Officers on the MRT track near Kallang station on Feb 25, 2021, shortly after a person was pronounced dead on the track. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

People are seen next to a stationary train near Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Several police cars, an ambulance and SCDF fire trucks were also seen outside the station.

Kallang station was shuttered, while police were seen outside Lavender station.

An SCDF vehicle outside Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

The entrance of Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

An eyewitness said he was on a train that left Lavender MRT station when it "almost immediately halted and began to reverse slowly".

"After about five minutes, passengers were told to alight as there was some obstacle on the track," he told CNA.

"Everyone got off and when they announced that another train was stuck at Kallang, everyone started exiting the station."

Police officers outside Lavender MRT station at night on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A stationary train near Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

SMRT first tweeted an alert at about 10pm, saying there is no train service between Bugis and Aljunied due to "an incident", adding that free regular bus and bridging services are available between the two stations.

In its Facebook update, it said in-train and station announcements were made to advise commuters to seek alternative travel options.

"SCDF and the police were immediately activated. We are assisting the police with their investigations," said SMRT.

