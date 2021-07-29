Motorcyclist dies after 3-vehicle accident at Loyang Avenue

SINGAPORE:A motorcyclist has died after an accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 3 on Thursday (Jul 29) morning.

The accident involved a prime mover, a lorry and a motorcycle along Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 7, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.20am.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.



The drivers of the prime mover and lorry, aged 40 and 46 respectively, were assisting with police investigations, said SPF.

A photo of the accident site showed a police tent set up behind a prime mover near the pedestrian crossing at the junction. A motorcycle could also be seen lying on the road next to the tent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three lanes of the road were closed and traffic police officers were seen directing passing vehicles.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

