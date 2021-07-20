Return to tighter measures needed as COVID-19 infections likely to 'rise sharply' at current transmission rates: MOH

SINGAPORE: The return to tighter public health measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) is required, as COVID-19 infections are likely to “rise sharply” at the current rate of transmission, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Jul 20).

This comes as several clusters linked to the Jurong Fishery Port have emerged, especially in wet markets and hawker food centres.

“This is very concerning, as it can affect many people in our community all over the island,” MOH said in a press release.

In addition, unlike the KTV cluster, which had spread first among younger segments of the population, the current wave of infections affects “a wider spectrum of the population including many seniors”, said MOH.

“At the current rate of transmission, it is likely that infection cases will rise sharply, and many people in the community will catch the virus.”

Specifically, between Jul 12 and Jul 18, there was an average of 46 community cases detected per day - the highest number of such cases since April 2020, said the ministry.



This comes despite a string of efforts that have been made to contain emerging clusters - such as placing all workers at the port under quarantine, and conducting mass surveillance testing of those working at certain markets and cooked food stalls.

Contact tracing has been further implemented, while residents living near markets have been advised to minimise their movement and social interactions, and to use self-test COVID-19 kits.

But the ministry said: “The porous nature of wet markets and hawker food centres which serve a range of customers including vulnerable seniors, also increases the risk of undetected cryptic transmission."

In the meantime, as extensive testing continues for individuals exposed to the risk of infection, case numbers can be expected to grow in the coming days, said MOH.



TIME NEEDED TO RAISE VACCINATION RATES

While close to half the population has been fully vaccinated, there are still a number of vulnerable individuals, such as seniors, who have yet to be vaccinated.

This leaves them at higher risk of being infected, and higher risk of being seriously ill if infected, said the ministry.

Speaking at a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, Gan Kim Yong, co-chair of the task force reiterated that seniors are at risk amid the growing clusters.



In particular, out of seniors aged 60 and above who were infected over the last seven days, 12 were unvaccinated. “This is of great concern to us, because almost 30 per cent of the elderly population above 70 years old remain unvaccinated," Mr Gan said.

In its press statement, MOH said it had "act decisively" to contain the current outbreak and minimise the risk of hospital capacity being overwhelmed, while "(racing) ahead to vaccinate those who have not completed or started their vaccination.”

The ministry added that the country is still on track to having two-thirds of Singapore's population fully vaccinated by National Day, and it is aiming for “much higher coverage” amongst seniors.



"HUGE SETBACK"

Mr Gan added that there will not be differentiated measures during this period (Jul 22 to Aug 18) for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated – but such measures can be considered once the situation has stabilised.

He also acknowledged that this news could feel “like a huge setback to many” who have been observing the rules. It could also be “extremely disappointing and frustrating to many”, in particular, businesses in sectors such as F&B, he said.

“These sectors have been very hard hit, given the earlier restrictions, and have been working very hard to adapt to the changing regulations … We know that the last 18 months have been challenging, and we will provide additional support for the effective businesses, as we make this shift.”

Mr Gan also said that people have questioned the tightening of measures, given Singapore’s plans to live with COVID-19 in the long-term.



He emphasised that the country's "direction has not changed".

"However, when we outline our plans to live with COVID, we also emphasised that we need to significantly raise our vaccination rate. And meanwhile, we still need to keep the infection under control, to protect the unvaccinated, especially the elderly."

