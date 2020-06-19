Potential phishing campaign using fake MOM email address for COVID-19 support fund: Ministry

SINGAPORE: Hackers may be planning a potential phishing campaign using a spoofed Ministry of Manpower (MOM) email address and the COVID-19 support fund as a lure, said the ministry in a Facebook post on Friday (Jun 19).

This is the second time this week that MOM warned the public of phishing schemes involving scammers masquerading as the ministry.

The ministry said on Friday it had "received information regarding a potential phishing campaign that will be targeting businesses during this period".

It added that hackers plan to use a spoofed email address - covid-support@mom.gov.sg - to bait recipients to click on the embedded phishing link.

"These phishing emails are designed to drive recipients to fake websites where they will be deceived into divulging personal and financial information," said MOM.

Samples of emails using a spoofed MOM email address.(Image: MOM)

MOM also reminded the public to use only the official ministry website and to refer to this FAQ for manpower issues related to COVID-19.