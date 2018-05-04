Phishing scheme targeting POSB customers: DBS

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank warned on Thursday (May 3) of a phishing scheme targeting POSB Bank customers, mimicking the POSB Internet Banking login page.

"Such phishing sites are designed to steal customer details, logins, PINs and OTPs in order to perform fraudulent transactions," the bank said in a security alert on its website.

DBS, which owns POSB, said that if customers click on the link in the email, they will be redirected to a non-POSB website such as:

hxxps[:]//gronvangenx.gq/secure/banking.dbs.com.sg-IB/posb/index[.]html

hxxp://merkez.cf/secure/update/verification/posb/

hxxps://virutallin[.]gq/secure/update/verification/posb/index[.]html

PHISHING ALERT! DO NOT CLICK THROUGH if you get this email. pic.twitter.com/xiXnjGgu4s — Mr Miyagi (@miyagi) May 4, 2018

To protect themselves from falling prey to the scam, DBS advised customers to always type in the URL of the DBS or POSB website directly into the address bars of their browsers, and to never reply to unsolicited emails.

On the official DBS or POSB website, there should be a "padlock" icon on the address bar of the web browser and when this icon is clicked, a window should appear confirming that VeriSign has identified that the certificate is issued to DBS.

Customers are also encouraged to use the latest versions of Internet browsers available, which may provide advanced security features such as anti-phishing and forged website identification.

If unknown transactions appear on their accounts, they should also call the bank immediately at 1800 111 1111 for personal banking or 1800 222 2200 for business banking), DBS added.



This is the seventh phishing security alert DBS has issued since the start of the year.