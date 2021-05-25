Woman not wearing mask arrested, faces more charges for breaching COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: A woman who was charged with not wearing a mask in public has been arrested and will face more charges for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, was arrested on Tuesday (May 25), a day after she appeared outside the State Courts for her trial without wearing a mask. She later put one on when asked to do so by a security officer.

Phoon will be charged on Tuesday with failing to wear a mask and exposing others to the risk of infection.

She arrived in Singapore from the United Kingdom on Jun 28 last year and served a 14-day stay-home notice until Jul 12, said the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint news release.

As she was required to serve her stay-home notice at a dedicated facility, she was brought to a hotel in the downtown area after immigration clearance.

Investigations showed that Phoon left her hotel room on several occasions and did not wear a mask while outside her room, said the police and ICA. They did not indicate if she has been charged over this.

Phoon also failed to wear a mask in public on at least four occasions, including outside the State Courts along 1 Havelock Square on Monday, the authorities said.

The three other incidents are: At a shopping mall along Eu Tong Sen Street on Dec 2, 2020; at a shopping mall along Bayfront Avenue on May 15; at a shopping complex along Bain Street on May 18.

"Investigations into the woman’s alleged involvement in the several cases of failing to wear a mask in public places are ongoing," said the police and ICA.



The police said they will seek an order from the court to remand Phoon for psychiatric assessment.



