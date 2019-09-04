Arrest warrant issued for Norwegian accused of strangling Singapore woman's husband in Phuket

SINGAPORE: An arrest warrant has been issued for the Norwegian man accused of killing a British tourist after strangling him during a fight, Thai police said on Wednesday (Sep 4).

Police major Techin Deethongon from Karon police station told CNA that the court decided to issue the arrest warrant for Roger Bullman after he failed to show up in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He missed a scheduled court appearance and as a result, the court issued the arrest warrant," said Techin.

Bullman, who was granted bail of 400,000 baht (around US$13,200) last Monday, is still in Phuket, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to authorities, Bullman stormed through the balcony into the room of Amitpal Singh Bajaj on Aug 21 at the Centara Grand Resort in Phuket, where the latter was on holiday with his Singaporean wife Bandhna Kaur Bajaj and their two-year-old son.



The scuffle erupted after Mr Amitpal complained about noise from the next room which was disturbing his family's sleep.



The Norwegian, who has a military background, had kicked the door on the balcony separating their rooms, said police.



Bullman claimed he put Mr Amitpal in a chokehold to stop him from moving but did not intend to kill him.



If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in jail.