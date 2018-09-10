Private-hire drivers may claim tax deduction, larger relief for cabbies: MOF

SINGAPORE: Taxi drivers are set to receive greater tax relief while private-hire car drivers will be entitled to claim tax deductions for expenses, after the Ministry of Finance (MOF) accepted public feedback on proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act.

These drivers will also not need to file tax claims for service fees paid to platform providers separately, as cabbies currently have to, if the amendments are passed.

MOF said it received 100 suggestions, of which 37 were accepted and revisions accordingly made to the draft text of the draft Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, which will be introduced in Parliament on Monday (Sep 10).

The ministry said one common piece of feedback it received was for private-hire car drivers to be allowed tax deductions on car-related expenses.

Some also asked for the prescribed "deemed expense ratio" to be simplified and increased - from 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

“For greater ease of compliance and simplicity, service fees will be included in the prescribed deemed expense ratio. Taxpayers can use the prescribed ratio to proxy all their deductible expenses, without having to claim tax deduction for service fees paid to platform providers separately.

“We have worked with the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicle Association to study the common expenses incurred by private-hire car and taxi drivers. We will increase the prescribed deemed expense ratio (including service fees) to 60 per cent,” MOF said.

Under the draft Bill, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) will be granted greater powers to investigate tax crimes, although such powers will be limited to prevent potential abuse.

Among the feedback MOF has rejected is one suggesting that a taxpayer be notified once IRAS has passed on his information to law enforcement agencies.

“The proposed amendment is intended to allow IRAS to share with law enforcement agencies information that IRAS assesses as necessary for investigation or prosecution of serious crimes only. Such serious crimes include drug dealing and corruption.

“Notifying the taxpayer of the information shared or how information may be shared will alert potential suspects on ongoing investigations into serious crimes, thereby prejudicing the investigations,” MOF said.