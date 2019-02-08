S$3,000 fine for physiotherapist who exposed himself to teenager at HDB void deck

SINGAPORE: A former senior physiotherapist from Gleneagles Hospital has been fined S$3,000 and suspended from practice for two years by a disciplinary tribunal, after he was convicted of exposing himself to a teenager at an HDB void deck in Bedok.

According to the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) on Friday (Feb 8), Hiraniyan Don Quarrie was convicted in the State Courts on Jul 27, 2016 on one charge of intending to insult the modesty of a woman.

On Sep 12, 2015, he “intermittently exposed” himself, while hiding behind a pillar, to a 16-year-old girl who was studying at the void deck of Block 111 Bedok North Road, AHPC said in a press release. He also masturbated “over a period of time”, AHPC said.

A month later, Don Quarrie exposed himself again, this time to a different victim, at a playground close to the same block.

Don Quarrie was fined S$3,000 by the State Courts, in default of three weeks’ jail for the first charge. The second charge was taken into consideration.

Following a disciplinary tribunal inquiry by AHPC on Oct 23, 2018, Don Quarrie, a registered allied health professional, was charged for “committing an offence that implied a defect in his character that made him unfit for his profession” and fined him S$3,000. He was also suspended from practice for two years from Feb 7.

Don Quarrie was also ordered to provide a written undertaking to the council to abstain from the conduct or any similar conduct in the future and undertake psychiatric assessment.

NOTHING TO SUGGEST HE WILL RE-OFFEND

During the inquiry, the council noted that Don Quarrie had demonstrated remorse, gave an early guilty plea and showed willingness to co-operate fully at all stages of the inquiry process. There was also an “apparent lack of premeditation on his part” when committing the offence, the council said.

“While there was nothing to suggest that Mr Don Quarrie would re-offend, the DT (disciplinary tribunal) balanced this against the fact that up to the date of the Inquiry, Mr Don Quarrie did not appear to understand what had compelled or triggered him to commit the offence of which he had been convicted,” AHPC said.

The council said that during sentencing, the disciplinary tribunal considered other disciplinary proceedings under the Singapore Medical Council and the Law Society of Singapore, as there were no prior cases involving an alleged defect in the character of a registered allied health professional that rendered him unfit for the profession.

It found that some of those cases - for example, a victim having their modesty insulted during a clinical examination - would be considered "more egregious" than Don Quarrie's offence.

However, it also considered that Don Quarrie's victim was very young and through his actions, he was "effectively corrupting her innocence", the council said.

Don Quarrie will be required to - after his suspension ends in Feb 6, 2021 - produce psychiatrist reports that he is fit to resume practice. He will also have to practise within a supervisory framework approved by the council for one year.

He has been ordered to pay the costs and expenses of the disciplinary proceedings held by the council.