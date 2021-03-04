Cake product containing banned flavouring recalled; tonka bean can cause liver damage

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for Picard brand’s Rolled Yule Log Chocolate Tonka Bean Cake, as it contains tonka bean, a prohibited flavouring agent.

The product is imported from France by Redmart Limited.

"The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer of Picard Rolled Yule Log Chocolate Tonka Bean Cake to recall all batches of the product," SFA said, adding that the recall is ongoing.

Under Singapore food regulations, tonka bean is prohibited for use in food as it is known to contain high levels of the chemical coumarin, which can cause liver damage.

The recall affects Picard brand’s Rolled Yule Log Chocolate Tonka Bean Cake in 550g packages, for all expiry dates.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it,” SFA said. “Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, it said.