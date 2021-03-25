Driver arrested after PIE accident involving 3 lorries and a trailer

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old lorry driver was arrested for driving while under disqualification after an accident on Thursday (Mar 25) along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The incident happened at about 11.05am near the Clementi Avenue 6 exit in the direction towards Tuas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It involved three lorries and a trailer, said the police, adding that a 56-year-old lorry driver was conscious when taken to the hospital.

"Another 44-year-old male lorry driver was subsequently arrested for driving whilst under disqualification," the police said.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a person was found trapped in the driver's seat and was rescued using hydraulic rescue tools. The person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



The accident caused a traffic jam along the PIE, with congestion stretching to the Bukit Timah Expressway. Twitter alerts on LTA Traffic News advised motorists to avoid lanes 3 and 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said investigations are ongoing.