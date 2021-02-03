2 people taken to hospital after accident on PIE; lorry driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver was arrested and two people including a traffic police officer taken to the hospital after an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Feb 3).

At around 11.30am, a traffic police officer stopped a lorry for a traffic offence at the chevron marking between the slip road from Bedok North Avenue 3 and the PIE towards Changi Airport, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The location was before the Tampines Avenue 5 exit on the PIE.

The officer was conducting checks on the lorry driver in front of the stationary vehicle when a passing lorry collided into the rear of the first lorry, causing it to move forward and hit both men, said SPF.

The 68-year-old driver of the first lorry and 34-year-old traffic police officer were taken to the hospital.

A 30-year-old man driving the passing lorry was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Video footage of the accident circulating online showed two men with injuries lying on the ground being helped by passersby.

A lorry belonging to SM Laundry can be seen stationary at the side of the road, with damage to its right side. A black motorcycle can also be seen lying on the road near the lorry.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.