Four taken to hospital after PIE crash, including driver who was arrested for allegedly drink driving

PIE accident Dec 11
Screengrabs of the accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Dec 11, 2020, taken from a video circulating online.
SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital, including a driver who was arrested for allegedly drink driving, after a crash on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Dec 11) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police were called at about 10.05pm on Friday after a crash on the PIE towards Tuas, before the exit to Adam Road.

One person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car and hydraulic tools were used to rescue him, said SCDF.

Four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added. The police said a 29-year-old man, who was among those taken to hospital, was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving.

A video circulating online of the aftermath of the crash shows a car on the central divider, with another vehicle overturned. The third car lay partially beneath the overturned car.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/kg

