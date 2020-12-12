Four taken to hospital after PIE crash, including driver who was arrested for allegedly drink driving

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital, including a driver who was arrested for allegedly drink driving, after a crash on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Dec 11) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police were called at about 10.05pm on Friday after a crash on the PIE towards Tuas, before the exit to Adam Road.



One person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car and hydraulic tools were used to rescue him, said SCDF.



Four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added. The police said a 29-year-old man, who was among those taken to hospital, was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving.

A video circulating online of the aftermath of the crash shows a car on the central divider, with another vehicle overturned. The third car lay partially beneath the overturned car.

Police investigations are ongoing.



