LTA trials roller barriers along high-risk road bend on expressway

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has installed a row of bright yellow roller crash barriers along a 230m stretch of slip road between Pan-Island Expressway (Tuas) and Bukit Timah Expressway (Woodlands) as a part of a two-year trial.

The rollers - which are also used in countries such as Malaysia, Australia and Thailand – are designed to absorb the shock energy from a collision and steer the vehicle back into its lane.

They replace metal vehicular impact guardrails used along the trial location.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trialling a roller barrier system along a stretch of the slip road between PIE (Tuas) and BKE (Woodlands). (Image: LTA)

“The trial location was selected as it is a bend with relatively high occurrence of vehicles hitting the guardrail, as well as self-skidding accidents involving motorcyclists,” LTA said on Friday (Nov 16).

“The rounded edges of the roller barrier system help to reduce the extent of injury to motorists in the event of a collision," LTA said, adding that the roller barrier system has been certified as safe during a crash test conducted in the United States.

In addition, the bright yellow-coloured roller barriers would increase motorists’ awareness of the bend and help them negotiate the bend safely, the authority said.



Following the trial, LTA will study the effectiveness of the roller barrier system to assess if it can be extended to more locations, it said.