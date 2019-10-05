2 children among 6 taken to hospital after chain collision along PIE

SINGAPORE: A total of six people, including two children, were taken to hospital on Saturday (Oct 5) after an accident involving multiple vehicles along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident along the PIE towards Changi at about 2.15pm.

A video of the accident circulated on social media showed at least six cars on the rightmost lane of the expressway after the accident. Four of those cars were seen bumper to bumper, with damage to the vehicles’ hood or rear.

Four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the two children were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, SCDF said.

Two other people, who had been assessed by paramedics at the scene, declined to be taken to the hospital, added SCDF.