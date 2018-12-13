20-year-old woman dies after chain collision along PIE

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a chain collision along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday night (Dec 12).

The accident, which happened before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Tuas, involved two cars, a lorry, a motorcycle and a bus.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10.10pm, adding that the woman was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital (NUH).

It's believed she was pinned under the bus. The accident is said to have happened after a car braked suddenly, triggering the chain collision.

The police said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was conscious when taken to NUH.

A video posted online by a Facebook user showed Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel at the scene, near a yellow bus with a Malaysian licence plate number.

Police investigations are ongoing.