Pilots from India's Vistara airlines fly for SIA, Scoot ahead of Boeing 787 operations

SINGAPORE: Indian airline Vistara is working with Singapore Airlines and its low-cost arm Scoot to provide around 20 of its pilots training and operational experience for about a year before its Boeing 787 fleet goes into operation.



Up to 12 qualified Vistara pilots have been training with SIA since January, SIA said on Saturday (Feb 9), in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Advertisement

"These pilots, who have already been flying with Vistara for a number of years, had to undergo our vigorous selection process and meet all Singapore regulatory licensing requirements," said the spokesperson.

"They will be with SIA for about 12 months before returning to Vistara to pioneer the 787 operations."

As SIA's fleet is expanding, there will be no expected loss of flying hours to the airline's own 787 first officers even with the induction of those from Vistara, SIA added.



Scoot said on Friday that it was also working with the Indian airlines to "provide opportunities for up to 12 of Vistara's flight crew to gain operational experience on Scoot's Boeing 787 fleet".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vistara's pilots are expected to start flying with Scoot progressively in 2019, supplementing Scoot's needs as its fleet expands and "reduce numbers needed from external recruitment in the near term".

"They are expected to be with Scoot for a period of not more than 12 months before returning to Vistara," Scoot said.

Vistara, a full-service carrier backed by Indian conglomerate Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, last year placed orders for six Boeing 787 jets and 13 Airbus SE A320neos.



The orders, valued at US$3.1 billion at list prices, was part of its growth plan to add more domestic flights and launch international routes.



The Boeing jets, to be used for medium and long-haul flights, are expected in 2020 and 2021.

