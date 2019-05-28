No record of Singapore importing pineapples allegedly containing cyclamic acid: SFA

SINGAPORE: A Thai brand of frozen peeled pineapples rumoured to contain cyclamic acid has not been imported into Singapore, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (May 28).

In a Facebook post, SFA said it was aware of a "circulating message" alleging that the Dragon King brand of frozen peeled pineapples contains cyclamic acid, a sweetening agent whose use in frozen and chilled fruit is banned in Singapore.



"We are aware of a circulating message about Dragon King brand of frozen peeled pineapples from Thailand that have allegedly been found with cyclamic acid.

"Based on our records, there is no import of the implicated brand of product into Singapore," said SFA.

“As part of our food safety regime, imported food (including pineapples) are subjected to regular inspections and sampling for compliance to our food standards and requirements.

“Foods that fail our inspection and food safety tests will not be allowed for sale," the agency added.

SFA also said it will continue to "monitor the safety of imported pineapples closely", adding that it has stepped up surveillance of peeled pineapples from Thailand.

