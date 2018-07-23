Singapore recalls Pinguin's frozen mixed vegetables, sweet corn kernels over listeria fears

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore announced on Monday (Jul 23) it has recalled Pinguin's frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernels, amid a listeria outbreak in Europe.

An alert on a multi-country foodborne outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in Europe has been issued by the European Commission’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), said AVA in the press release.

The outbreak was possibly due to microbial contamination from a production plant, Greenyard Frozen, in Hungary, said the authority.

The implicated products are Pinguin's 1kg frozen mixed vegetables, with any expiry date up to March 2020 as well as the 2.5kg packet of sweet corn kernels, with any expiry date up to February 2019.

AVA said the frozen vegetable products may have been repacked and redistributed to other regions, including Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands and Singapore.

As a precautionary measure, the authority has worked with the importers to recall the implicated products from sale.

The recall has been completed, it added.

Consumers who have purchased the products are advised not to consume it.

Listeriosis is a bacterial infection, caused by Listeria monocytogenes, which can be found in the environment, such as soil, water, effluents and the faeces of humans and animals.