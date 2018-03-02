Pinhole camera found in NTU toilet; police investigating

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating after a pinhole camera was found in one of the handicapped toilets in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Thursday (Mar 1).

The police said they received a call at about 5pm on Thursday regarding a case of "insulting the modesty of women along Nanyang Drive".

Channel NewsAsia understands that the camera was discovered by a female printing service contractor who brought the matter up to the school’s management.

NTU said in a statement that the suspected pinhole camera was found inside a handicapped toilet at basement 1 of the Humanities and Social Sciences building.

"The police was called and the device was immediately removed and taken away as part of police investigations. The university has also stepped up security patrols in the area," it added.

