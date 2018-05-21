Pinnacle@Duxton flat catches fire; 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Two people were hurt after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a 48th-floor unit at the Pinnacle@Duxton in Tanjong Pagar early on Monday morning (May 21).

The man and the woman, both in their 60s, suffered smoke inhalation.

They were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF said it responded to the fire at Block 1D Cantonment Road at about 4.15am. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, using two water jets.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Completed in 2009, the Pinnacle@Duxton is an integrated public housing development by the Housing and Development Board that comprises seven 50-storey high towers.

In 2014, about 40 residents self-evacuated after a flat on the 29th floor of Block 1E in the development caught fire. No one was injured in that incident.