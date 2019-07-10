Pinterest opens Singapore office in push to expand Asia-Pacific presence

SINGAPORE: Pinterest, the picture-sharing social media platform, has opened an office in Singapore as the company seeks to increase growth and expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, it was announced on Wednesday (Jul 10).

The Singapore office, located in the Telok Ayer area, will be led by Ms Ayumi Nakajima, the country manager for Southeast Asia and India.

This is Pinterest's second office in Asia, after opening one in Tokyo in 2013.

Ms Nakajima's “small team of local talent” comprising of under 10 people will provide support for brands and publishers, and ensure that Pinterest offers “the best localised experience", according to a press release.

"We're starting with a small team for now and will potentially hire for additional roles across marketing and partner management in the near future," she said in response to CNA's queries.

The team is already working with regional content partners such as Vogue India, lifestyle portal Miss Malini, MasakTV, Tastemade and Femina Magazine, the press release said.



“Pinterest has a growing, passionate audience across APAC who are using Pinterest for inspiration to create a life they love,” Ms Nakajima was quoted as saying.

She added: “With a team based in Singapore, we’ll be able to offer an even more relevant experience for our Pinners in one of our fastest growing regions. So no matter where you’re from, Pinterest is serving you ideas that feel personalised for you.”

According to Pinterest, more than 250 million people use its platform each month - with more than half coming from outside the United States.

In APAC, the number of Pinterest users increased by more than 50 per cent over the past year, the company said, with more than seven million ideas saved or “Pinned” on the platform each day.

Popular ideas searched by users in India, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines include food, home decor, fashion and travel, according to the company.

Figures released by Pinterest show that has been an increase in searches among Singapore users over the past year for durian recipes (127 per cent), balcony decor (230 per cent), bridesmaid dresses (34 per cent) and Indonesia as a travel destination (65 per cent).

