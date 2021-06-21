Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups in July totalling S$278 million

SINGAPORE: Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors will receive MediSave top-ups in July totalling S$278 million, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jun 21).

MediSave can be used to pay for MediShield Life premiums and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and outpatient treatments.

The top-ups are in addition to the annual GST Voucher - MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

PIONEER GENERATION TO GET HIGHER ANNUAL TOP-UPS

From this year, all Pioneer Generation seniors will receive higher annual MediSave top-ups of S$250 to S$900, up from S$200 to S$800 previously, the ministries said, adding that these seniors will continue to receive the annual top-ups for life.

Additionally, those aged 82 and above in 2021 who have serious pre-existing conditions will receive further top-ups of S$50 to S$200 per year from 2021 to 2015 to help them pay their higher MediShield Life premiums.

"This was announced by the MOH on Dec 21, 2020 as part of our commitment to keep premiums affordable for our Pioneers who have generally accumulated less MediSave than younger Singaporeans," said the ministries.



Pioneer Generation annual MediSave top-ups. (Table: Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health)

"With these enhancements, Pioneers aged 87 and above in 2021 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered. Younger Pioneers will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered," MOF and MOH added.



The top-ups for Pioneer Generation seniors will amount to about S$182 million this year.



MERDEKA GENERATION

Eligible Merdeka Generation seniors will continue to receive S$200 in MediSave top-ups every year until 2023.

"The (Merdeka Generation) Package, which was introduced in 2019, supports our (Merdeka Generation) seniors to stay active and healthy and provides them with greater assurance with healthcare costs in their silver years. This is the third year that (Merdeka Generation) seniors are receiving their MediSave top-ups," said the ministries.

The top-ups for Merdeka Generation seniors will amount to about S$96 million this year.



Eligible Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors will receive letters by end-June informing them of the details of their MediSave top-ups for 2021. The top-ups will be credited in July.

The letters will also inform them of other benefits they are eligible for under the Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation packages.



The Pioneer Generation Package was announced in 2014 to honour Singapore's pioneering generation. Singaporeans born on or earlier than Dec 31, 1949, and who had attained citizenship by the end of 1986 are eligible for the package.



The Merdeka Generation Package was announced during the 2019 Budget speech and aims to offset healthcare costs for seniors. Singaporeans born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959, and who had attained citizenship by the end of 1996 are eligible for the package.

