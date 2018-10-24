SINGAPORE: Six MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) from Pioneer to Tuas Link will close earlier in November, SMRT said on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The six stations – Pioneer, Joo Koon, Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link – will close at 11pm every Friday and Saturday between Nov 2 and Nov 24, the transport operator said in a press release.

Engineers from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT will use the additional hours to work on the renewal of the power supply system, as well as conduct other maintenance and asset renewal work.

SMRT has said that the power supply renewal project for the North-South and East-West Lines involves the replacement of nearly 1,300km of power cables, 250km of fibre optic cables and more than 170 sub-stations.

The project is expected to be completed by the early 2020s.

Shuttle buses will be provided for commuters travelling along the affected stations. Shuttle bus service 3 will stop at designated bus stops between Tuas Link and Boon Lay in both directions.