Pistol found at Jurong West flat; 2 arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men, suspected to be drug offenders, have been arrested after a firearm was found during a raid in Jurong West, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Police Force said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Oct 9).

On Monday, the police were informed by CNB that a 24-year-old suspect was in possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect was arrested the next day at the void deck of a Housing Board block near Jurong West Street 72 in an operation conducted by the police and CNB.

He was escorted to his flat where the firearm was found. No drugs were found.

Further investigations revealed that a second man had accompanied the 24-year-old man, despite knowing that he was unlawfully possessing a firearm, police said.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Wednesday at about 2.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In the course of our work, we do come across cases where drug offenders are sometimes prepared to resort to violence and use even firearms," said CNB's intelligence division director, Supt Aaron Tang.

"This poses a clear and present threat to society, and it also poses a danger to our frontline officers who need to enforce the law."

The suspects will be charged in court on Thursday.

If found guilty of being in unlawful possession of any arm or ammunition, the first suspect faces between five and 10 years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

The second man "shall be liable on conviction to the like punishment as that other person with whom he was consorting or in whose company he was found", CNB and the police said.