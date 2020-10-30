Jem, City Square Mall and Westgate among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Several shopping centres, including Jem, City Square Mall and Westgate, were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Oct 30).

Jem was listed three times on different occasions, with COVID-19 cases visiting the H&M and Uniqlo outlets there.

COVID-19 cases had also visited McDonald's in Hillion Mall and City Square Mall on separate occasions.

The other places on the list are the ICA Building, International Plaza, Mustafa Centre and Jetspeed Travel at Peninsula Shopping Centre.

(Table: Ministry of Health)

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one in the community and one involving a dormitory resident. Seven of the infections were imported.

